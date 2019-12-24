Linden area crime continues to be a fight for Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of homicides in the Linden area continues to cripple the community.

Homicides are in the double digits for the neighborhood in 2019 and now police are looking at the best ways to get those numbers down.

Homicide crime scenes throughout central Ohio are hard on communities.

Nearly a quarter of all homicides in Columbus are in the Linden area. Right now, there are 103 homicides for the year in the city, and 26 of them are in and around the Linden area.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said it is challenging fighting these crimes when witnesses are too scared to come forward.

The city’s Safe Street Initiative was launched to help curb the violence.

“I think it’s working,” Fuqua said of the initiative. “However the numbers clearly show we need to do more. Every day, that our organization is out there on the streets fighting for their safety and their peace of mind. Gathering that community togetherness and trust is vital.”

Fuqua said the department plans on using resources they haven’t used before in hopes of getting those Linden homicide numbers down.