COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fast-moving Alberta Clipper will bring a coating of snow during the day Sunday, making roads slippery. Another system will bring a wintry mix later Monday, with a potential light accumulation that will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Sunday from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. for much of central Ohio north of Route 35.

ODOT says that 150 crews across 17 central Ohio counties will be out on the roads Sunday, after pre-treating with brine in many areas ahead of the storm, while advising that drivers use extra caution due to snow falling on cold pavement.

Snow will arrive shortly after daybreak in central Ohio, with a burst of snow accumulating 1-3 inches across most of the region along and north of Interstate 70. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s, so the snow will stick on most surfaces, making roads slippery by mid-morning.

The snow will taper off to flurries by mid-afternoon in central Ohio, but linger across the southeastern counties until sunset.

Snow accumulations will be a little higher north of Interstate 70 and the track of the clipper system. Totals could approach 3 inches over north-central Ohio by early afternoon.

The storm will bring a reinforcing blast of cold air, resulting in a refreeze of slushy areas Sunday night through the Monday morning commute.

Another northern system will bring some light snow and a wintry mix later on Monday, ending as snow showers early Tuesday, leaving a light accumulation and potentially slick travel conditions.