Light fight winner no. 4: LDP light show

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Picture it; 130 trees wrapped in lights, six houses, 7.5 acres, six miles of extension cords, 5,000 feet of CAT5 cable and nearly three months to hang. You can check out the free drive-through light display in Powell, Ohio.

One of the creators of the LDP light show, Byron Gunter, started saving his allowance money to buy Christmas lights. Soon, his display grew into a community attraction.

In 2015, LDP got some new homeowners. Kevin Rhodus has some background in theater, show control and networking. The guys decided to put together a light show. 2017 was just Kevin and Byron’s house using just Light-O-Rama controllers and now they have grown tremendously.

Each year the three ask for donations for Peace for Paws Ohio. Last year they were able to raise over $5,000.

They have explained, in detail, how they programmed and put up all the lights on their website: LDP Lights