Light Fight winner no. 3: Sobieck family in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Our Light Fight contest has taken us to Zanesville and Delaware. Now, we’re heading to Grove City to feature our third winner of the Light Fight contest! The Sobieck family has made their Christmas light display an annual tradition dating back over a decade! Dan Sobieck tells NBC4 that he started his display for his daughter.

“She was three at the time when we moved here and the truth was I wasn’t going to put up any Christmas lights at all until my wife said well, didn’t your dad put some up for you and I said yeah,” explained Dan Sobiek.

Brenda says shes embraced the growth and loves all the feedback from the community.

“It just helps us get in the Christmas spirit and we enjoy that the neighborhood kids love it,” noted Sobiek. “All the neighbors mention it and stop by to look at it.”

This year Dan tells us he has about 27,000 lights up.

“It takes between 45 to 50 hours to put it all up. This big tree over here takes about 4 hours and usually takes between 6 and 7 hours to take it down every year and another 15-20 hours in the basement to get it ready for next year,” explained Sobiek.

Dan Sobiek says he doesn’t like the flashes or dancing lights. He says he like the simple awe effect of the lights. He says he’s inspired by the lights at the Columbus Zoo during the holidays.