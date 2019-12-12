Light Fight winner no. 2: Lemmon Lights

ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) — NBC4 has been looking for the best holiday light displays in Central Ohio, and we have narrowed it down to the top four!

The second winner comes from Zanesville, Ohio and he’s still in High School! Austin Lemmon has been making his displays for three years and tells us he’s still learning how to program his music to his lights.









“It took a month to set up overall and took 5-6 months of planning and programming,” explains Austin Lemmon. “I am still learning now even and still programming it after 3 years.”

Austin also got help from his brother, Brandon to make sure everything was set up in time for the holidays. He says the set-up took one month and it took 5 hours to program each individual song.

The display has a loop of contemporary music and Christmas music that dance to music in perfect harmony.

Lemmon Lights

909 Lindbergh Ave, Zanesville OH