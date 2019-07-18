LifeCare hands out fans to help people in need beat the heat

LifeCare Alliance delivered and handed out fans to those who need it the most.



As we approach a heatwave in Central Ohio, an 80-year-old woman on the north side of Columbus sits with her door open.



Her name is Kate Cox and she is hot sitting in her home.



She said it is because her air conditioning unit doesn’t work, and she doesn’t have a fan.



“This morning my daughter, I called and asked her for a fan,” said Cox.



She said her daughter didn’t have one but told her to call LifeCare Alliance and ask for one.



They had several drivers out delivering fans today.



Kate called and asked for one and in just a few hours they arrived with a fan just for her.



After a few minutes, they put the fan together and Cox was feeling relief.



“I feel better, real good,” said Cox. ” I’m going to stay in, up under the fan.”



Cox said she spoke with the complex manager about her AC issue and they are aware of the situation.



If you’re in need of a fan, contact LifeCare Alliance at 614-437-2870