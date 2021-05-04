LifeCare Alliance program offers household help to central Ohio’s seniors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – They’re strong, they’re funny, they’re loaded with wisdom, they’re always there whenever we need help, but who takes care of our seniors in return?

In honor of Older Americans Month, LifeCare Alliance wants others to know they are here to serve those older Ohioans through one of their programs.

The program is called Help-at-Home and provides homemaking and personal care services to older adults living in Franklin and Madison counties. The goal is to help seniors live in the comfort of their homes and to maintain an independent lifestyle.

One of LifeCare’s staff members is assigned to help a client with daily duties like cleaning around the home, running errands, kitchen duties, and laundry.

One woman named Kathleen Henry is 101-years-old and said she’s been using the service for a few years now and is thankful for the program.

“It’s a good service for people to have,” she said. “I don’t know what the seniors would do without it, or the handicapped.”

Alli Chrzanowski, director of the Help At Home program, said the service has been especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Something as simple as vacuuming isn’t easy for someone who wants to stay home and wants to stay independent,” Chrzanowski said. “They’re not quite at a place where they need to go to an assisted living facility and they want to stay home where they feel safe.”

Though she didn’t necessarily need the service due to the pandemic, Henry does rely on more help as she’s had some back problems.

“I use a walker now most of the time because I’m off balance now,” she said.

Henry added that though she does have a son to help her and who frequently visits her, the extra help is nice as her son also has his own things to worry about.

“He’s trying to do his work, housework, yard work, and do things around his home. He’s 80-years-old. He’s busy,” she said.

To sign-up you or your loved one an application form can be found by clicking here.

LifeCare is also looking for extra helping hands for their program. If you are interested in applying you can visit lifecarealliance.org/jobs.