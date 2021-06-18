LifeCare Alliance hosts first ‘Beat the Heat’ drive-thru of summer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — LifeCare Alliance is set to host the first electric fan distribution of the summer for its Beat the Heat campaign on Friday, beginning at 2:30 p.m. at 670 Harmon Avenue.

Recipients are asked to drive through the parking lot and follow the signs to the drive-thru location. Staff and volunteers will load the fans while recipients remain in their cars.

“Last year, we collected and distributed more than 4,000 fans to our neighbors in central Ohio,” said Chuck Gehring, President and CEO of LifeCare Alliance. “This year, to meet the needs of the community, we need to collect, distribute and surpass last year’s totals.”

LifeCare Alliance is known for its Meals-on-Wheels program for seniors.

Additional information on fan distribution and donation is available by calling The Fan Hotline at 614-437-2870 or visiting LifeCareAlliance.com.