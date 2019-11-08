Lifecare Alliance helping seniors feed their pets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At times some seniors have to choose between feeding themselves or feeding their pets.

Lifecare Alliance has the senior pet care program that helps relieve that stress.

This morning, the organization received a large shipment of pet food and now they need your help.

Michelle Jones with the non-profit said once the pet food arrives at Lifecare Alliance, it’s broken down into smaller bags and placed to the side ready for delivery.

The process takes a lot of time and a lot of hours and Lifecare needs volunteers.

“In years past, we noticed some of our clients were sharing their meals with their companion pets. That’s when we thought this can’t happen,” said Jones.

Jones sees firsthand the connection between seniors and their pets.

Jones said the bags of pet food are almost ready for delivery but Lifecare Alliance needs more volunteers.

Signing up is easy.

“Being an ‘ani-meal’ volunteer means that you don’t have to do it during a particular time as you would if you were delivering Meals on Wheels,” said Jones.

For more information on how to donate, use this link.