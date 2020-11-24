LifeCare Alliance feeding more seniors due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This Thanksgiving will look a lot different for most, especially for the elderly in central Ohio.

Many of them will be spending the day alone, but thanks to LifeCare Alliance, they will at least be getting a hot meal to enjoy.

LifeCare Alliance is adapting during the COVID-19 pandemic and still providing much needed meals to the seniors in the community.

Because of COVID-19, LifeCare Alliance has developed a system to ensure all clients who want and need a meal receive them, setting up “no-contact” meal distribution. Clients remain in their cars, circle the building where the staff is ready to place the meals in their vehicles, and then drive off.

Hundreds of seniors are now driving by and picking up not just one but two meals this Thanksgiving week.

“It means a lot to me because I don’t have family anymore; most are dead or moved away, so I’m here by myself,” said senior James Porter.

“It means a lot because before the meals here, we were doing one meal a day,” said Beulah Tackett.

Michelle Jones, communications manager for LifeCare Alliance, said the alliance was serving about 15,000 meals before the pandemic and now they’re up to nearly 25,000, helping 54 percent more seniors.

The alliance is also planning to serve 800 meals on Thanksgiving.

“So, it’s been a big need and I’m just telling you, our staff has worked tirelessly to make sure they get the meals they need,” Jones said.

Lifecare Alliance and its volunteers are providing a little comfort and making things a little easier for these seniors during a really tough time.

To learn how to volunteer with LifeCare Alliance, visit www.lifecarealliance.org or call 614-444-MEAL.