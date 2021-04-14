LifeCare Alliance anticipates giving more free meals as weather warms

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – LifeCare Alliance is looking into helping more people put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as they are continuing to see a steady crowd of people coming for help.
A spokesperson for LifeCare Alliance, Michelle Jones, said each day, they distribute about 5,000 meals at both their drive-through sites and in person.
Jones said this is especially important as they haven’t been able to open their café all year due to the pandemic. She said though people can’t have a meal together, they can count on the organization to help.
“We’ve seen an increase of over 68 percent of our meals,” Jones said. “It was started with 65 and grown to 68 and that number has remained steady.”
Anyone who needs assistance can check out LifeCare Alliance’s website.