Life in prison recommend for Anthony Pardon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County jury has recommended Anthony Pardon be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The jury spent close to four hours deliberating, in the sentencing phase of the trial. Jury members were deadlocked on whether to sentence Pardon to death and instead returned a recommendation of a life sentence.

Last week, Pardon was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering Rachael Anderson in her east side apartment, on her 24th birthday.

Anderson’s family was in the courtroom throughout both phases of Pardon’s trial.

While her parents have yet to publicly comment on the case, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien spoke with them after the sentencing verdict.

“The mother and father are very strong people and have had their lives virtually ruined by the acts of this career criminal that were senseless, predatory, brutal and they just try to live day to day with the memory of their beautiful daughter,” O’Brien said.

During the trial’s sentencing phase, Pardon’s attorneys argued their client’s childhood in an abusive home, and his adult life spent mostly in prison contributed to his decision to murder Anderson.

While Pardon showed no emotion as the sentencing verdict was read, his attorneys reacted afterward.

“I’m not surprised,” said Isabella Dixon. “I think that most people, at least in this day and time, are just not in favor of the death penalty.”

The judge is scheduled to sentence Pardon, on March 16.