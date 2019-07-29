Life in prison for Columbus gang member who killed two

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 22-year-old gang member will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of two murders.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Darnell Deejohn Vinson, 22, shot and killed Kieara Ka’Torence Charnele Hobbs at the Exhale Hookah Lounge on Lockbourne Avenue on December 10, 2017. Two others were injured in that shooting.

O’Brien said Vinson shot and killed his best friend, Brandon Meeks, at a Barthman Avenue drug house on December 11, 2017. Meeks’ brother was also injured in that shooting.

Vinson was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 87 years.