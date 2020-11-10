Licking Valley schools moving to remote learning because of COVID-19 outbreak

HANOVER, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking Valley schools are closed Tuesday as the district plans to shift to remote learning at least through Nov. 30 because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

“We have a number of active cases, numerous contacts in quarantine, including staff members, and not enough sub teachers and bus drivers to carry on,” Superintendent David Hile wrote in a message to parents on Monday night.

Hile said that every student in fifth grade must be considered a threat to contract the virus because of close contact with a staff member who tested positive.

Some students had been attending classes in person under a set of coronavirus-related safety protocols after being given the option of remote learning for the semester. Licking Valley is a four-school district east of Newark in Licking County.

Remote learning will continue at least through Thanksgiving break, Hile told parents.

“I apologize that we must close school,” Hile said. “I understand and empathize with parents who have to go to work and also find adequate child care for their children. I really wish this wasn’t necessary but it is.

“We will return to in-person schooling as soon as practicable.”