No weapon found at Licking Heights High School, district says threat came from ‘suspect offsite’

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking Heights High School was on a precautionary lockdown Friday afternoon due to reports of a suspicious person in the parking lot with a weapon.

Police are on-site investigating the situation and a “potential threat of a weapon,” according to school officials. The district said Pataskala police have identified a suspect offsite who was the source of the threat.

The Pataskala Police Department has secured the parking lot and no weapon has been found, school officials said.

School officials said everyone is safe and secure. They are waiting for the all-clear.

The building will remain under a precautionary lockdown until the police complete their investigation, according to Superintendent Philip H. Wagner,

School officials sent a message to parents at about 12:45 p.m.

NBC4 has made calls to Licking Heights Local superintendent and the Licking County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

