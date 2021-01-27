Licking Heights among central Ohio school districts not getting COVID-19 vaccine next week

LICKING HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Tuesday, the state released a list of schools across Ohio that will be able to begin vaccinating teachers and school staff next week.

With schools in only 10 counties on the list, that means thousands of teachers and school staff in central Ohio school districts will not be able to get the vaccine next week as originally expected.

“I’ve talked with some staff. They’re very concerned about it. Some are near tears. Yeah, they’re very concerned,” admits Licking Heights Superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner.

The pandemic has delivered unforeseen challenges for teachers across the state, creating obstacles both in the classroom and at home.

“We’re all trained for these positions, but none of us have had ‘Pandemic 101,'” Wagner said. “If you have a bad day at work, or a bad day at home, typically it’s one or the other; you can manage that and there’s stability in one environment. In this situation, it’s so pervasive that it affects every aspect of life, so it’s concerning across the board. There is no relief.”

Now, as state leaders push to get kids back in school, educators face new hurdles.

The Licking County Health Department was notified on Friday that they would not receive vaccines for K-12 personnel next week like originally expected.

“Vaccines are a precious resource right now,” said Licking County Health Commissioner Chad Brown. “We understand that, and the Governor was clear with us on our call Monday morning with other health commissioners that there’s just not a whole lot to go around, and they couldn’t get it to everybody at the same time.”

Wagner said Licking Heights has roughly 550 school staff, more than 70 percent of whom want the vaccine.

“I know that staff are encouraged by the fact that a vaccine is coming and that it’s going to help protect staff and students, and it’s going to contribute to a more safe environment,” Wagner said.

Countywide, there are more than 4,000 teachers and staff that are now being forced to wait even longer.

“The state has promised us an answer by the end of the day on Friday, so we should know how much we’re going to get and when we’re going to get,” Brown explains.

Both Wagner and Brown said they are on schedule to be able to begin vaccinations the week of Feb. 8, but no firm date has been given to them.

“It is frustrating somewhat,” Brown said. “We want to get the vaccine out quickly. You know we’re working under the same circumstances as everybody else.”

Brown believes their set-up would allow them to vaccinate all 4,000 staff in just a few days, given the proper vaccine supply.

Right now, the county is not scheduling those vaccinations until it knows exactly how many doses it’ll get and when those doses will arrive.