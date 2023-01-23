McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661.

A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north on SR 661 when it hit a deer crossing the road, police said. The Jeep was partially stopped in the roadway when a 2014 Kia Soul driving north on SR 661 hit the Jeep. Both vehicles then went off the road and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Bartlett was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia, a 20-year-old Mount Vernon man, was taken to Mount Carmel East Medical Center in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Granville Township Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.