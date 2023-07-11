NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A second central Ohio county this summer has confirmed a mosquito is carrying the West Nile Virus.

The Licking County Health Department said it has identified one mosquito that is carrying the virus after setting a trap in Newark as part of a mosquito control program. The LCHD was aware of the results on Friday and has not reported any human cases.

“It’s not a surprise that we have identified West Nile Virus in the county, but it’s important for residents to take some simple safety precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Chad Brown, LCHD Health Commissioner. “Be sure to eliminate standing water on your property to reduce mosquito breeding sites, apply EPA-approved insect repellant, wear pants and sleeves when appropriate, and avoid other outdoor activity after dark when mosquitos are most active.”

Licking County is the second county in central Ohio to have mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus. In June, Delaware County mosquitos in Powell tested positive with no human cases reported.

West Nile Virus is a potentially deadly disease that has been in Ohio since 2001, according to the state health department. More than three-quarters of people infected with the virus — which spreads to humans through mosquito bites — are asymptomatic.

Symptoms of infection typically develop between two to 14 days from the mosquito bite, and can include fever, headaches, nausea, vomiting and a rash on the stomach or back.

To avoid infection, the Health District recommends taking the following precautions, especially if attending the Powell Festival or otherwise spending significant time outside:

Dump out any standing water in flowerpots, gutters, and tarps, which is ripe for mosquito breeding.

Wear light-colored clothing that covers your skin.

Apply insect repellant containing Picaridin, DEET or lemon eucalyptus oil. Make sure to apply it to clothing, as mosquitoes can bite through fabric.

You can find more information about the West Nile Virus in Ohio here.