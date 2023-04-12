NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after a crash involving three vehicles Tuesday afternoon in Licking County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Austin Untied was driving a Dodge Dart north on State Route 37 in Union Township at around 5:30 p.m. At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 40-year-old Matthew Hayes, and a Mazda 6 were driving south on SR 37.

The Dodge went over the center line and hit the Chevrolet head-on, causing the Chevrolet to overturn on its top. Shortly after, the Mazda hit the Dodge.

As medics arrived, Untied was pronounced dead at the scene, per OSHP. Hayes was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. The driver of the Mazda did not sustain any injuries, according to the OSHP.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.