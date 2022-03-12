LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported that two of its deputies went to the hospital after a vehicle struck their cruiser Friday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office said the two deputies were in their cruiser at 11:45 p.m. on Friday on the 8700 block of Purity Road NE St. Louisville investigating a crash.

The cruiser was then hit by another vehicle and both deputies were transported to Licking Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, per LCSO.

LCSO report that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.