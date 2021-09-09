Two accidents, one fatal, cause major delays on I-70 west and eastbound

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two accidents on I-70 near SR 310 caused a major traffic backup Thursday afternoon.

The first crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near SR 310. Troopers say a dump truck blew a tire and cross the median, where it hit a truck heading westbound. The right shoulder was blocked as first responders worked the scene.

A second crash, this one fatal, took place just before 3 p.m. in the westbound lane near Etna. Troopers say a motorcyclist was killed in that crash.

Troopers closed the right lane on I-70 eastbound in the same area, but have not said whether the two crashes were related.

