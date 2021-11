LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash in Licking County has left a semi-truck driver dead.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 4:26 p.m., Monday, Abdukadir K. Shill, 29, of Columbus, was driving a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck eastbound on I-70 near Bowling Green Township, when the truck traveled off the roadway and struck a bridge abutment.

Shill was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead, Tuesday.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.