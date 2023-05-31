LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Now, local sheriff’s deputies are saying one tip is worth a bunch of stolen property.

Licking County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged two men accused of multiple car break-ins this past weekend.

Detectives found the thieves after a victim saw their stolen items online.

Deputies know of at least six car or garage break-ins in one night around the Harbor Hills neighborhood, saying the thieves stole golf clubs, MacBooks, clothes and money.

It didn’t take long for the thieves to out their secret all on their own, police said.

“We got a call from that victim stating that they had seen his golf clubs on offer up. It’s a site where people will sell stuff,” said Jay Cook, the Captain of the Detectives Division at the Licking County Sheriff’s Office. “So, we actually set up a time for him to meet the suspect and 1) verify that they were his golf clubs but 2) if they were, then we could actually detain that individual.”

The clubs did belong to the victim. Detectives arrested 29-year-old Mikel Steffee on the spot. According to police reports, Steffee admitted to stealing more items in an interview. Police then got a search warrant.

Detectives said they found the rest of the stolen property, a firearm, and possible narcotics at Steffee’s address; they also found 37-year-old Jimmy Decker with Matt Williams’ son’s computer.

“We were actually out on the boat Sunday afternoon evening and one of the detectives called and said that they had recovered or thought they had recovered most of the stuff,” Williams said. “He was actually wearing my son’s shoes when they arrested him, so great job by the Licking County Sheriff’s Department.’

Both men are charged with a felony for receiving stolen property.

Now sheriff’s deputies want to share a message with the community.

“The most important thing is just lock your vehicles, lock everything up because it is summertime now and people will be trying to make a quick dollar and they are trying to find your valuables,” Cook said.

Deputies said if you do leave items in your car, make sure there is a way to trace them.

They ask anyone who has been a victim of this crime to let them know.

“It does start with the citizens,” Cook said. “Did you see something? Did you hear anything? We love those tips because it helps us do our job. The more we can link up and make sure we have the people who are responsible for doing this, the better.”