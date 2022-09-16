JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — After the mayor and a councilmember were recalled last month in a special election, a third member of Johnstown’s city council has resigned.

Johnstown, which is next to the site where Intel is investing $20 billion to manufacture computer chips, became an official city after the 2020 census, and much larger growth is expected in that part of Licking County over the next decade.

Doug Lehner sent his resignation to the council clerk Tuesday, citing “health issues to a family member” that wouldn’t allow him to fulfill his obligation as an elected official.

“Please know that this decision was not an easy one to make, rather one that I make knowing that I am doing what is best for my family,” Lehner said in the letter.

Four councilmembers, out of seven, attended a special meeting Wednesday. They approved a motion to begin the search for a city manager and to increase the wage for finance director candidates to $95,000.

Council made and carried a motion for accepting applications for councilmembers until Sept. 30, with interviews on Oct. 4.

On Aug. 30, Johnstown held a special recall election, with more than 900 total votes cast over the past month. Voters recalled Mayor Charles Dutcher and City Council President Marvin Block.