The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager in Pataskala has been sentenced to prison after he was accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in 2021.

On November 28, 2021, Pataskala police said officers went to Coronado Drive after hearing reports of an armed robber nearby.

Police said three male teens held a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, robbed him, and then drove away from the scene in two vehicles. One of the vehicles belonged to the victim.

A deputy with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office spotted a white Toyota with two of the suspects inside and began a pursuit. The car crashed on State Route 204 and both teens were taken into custody.

The white Toyota had been stolen from a separate armed robbery and had two stolen guns inside, per Pataskala PD.

On August 15, 2022, one of the teens was sentenced to prison for at least four years for aggravated robbery and firearm specification. Police say the maximum sentence is five and a half years.