Suspect still at large after pursuit across county lines ends in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a suspect who got away after a high-speed chase that took them from Licking to Franklin County.

The pursuit began Thursday morning after suspects carrying trash bags fled a tobacco shop on the 1000 block of Hebron Road in Heath. Police say the suspects dropped the bags when they saw officers, then fled in a black Jeep Compass on State Route 79, reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Police say the chase continued onto I-70 west, where the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Columbus police and several sheriff departments joined in. Officers tried using stop sticks to deflate the Jeep’s tires but were unsuccessful.

The Jeep led authorities to I-670 and State Route 315 before continuing to pass vehicles at a high rate of speed on I-71, according to police. The chase came to an end when the Jeep finally stopped near mile marker 73. Officers arrested the driver and one passenger, but the third suspect fled.

Police have identified the missing suspect as Deon Bloom and are asking anyone with information about him to contact 911.