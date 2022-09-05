HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward after a motorcycle was stolen in Heath.

On July 29, the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road, according to the Heath Division of Police. Now, Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information about the stolen motorcycle.

Police said the suspect was driving an older model Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.