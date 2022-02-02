PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Students at Southwest Licking Schools don’t have one reason for classes being canceled Thursday; they have five.

In a recorded phone message Wednesday, Southwest Licking Schools Superintendent Dr. Kasey Perkins listed the five reasons classes were canceled, a la talk show host David Letterman’s Top 10 lists.

Those reasons?

5. We may get freezing rain

4. We may get snow.

3. We may get sleet.

2. I don’t want to be left out because everyone else is closing school.

As for the number 1 reason, you’ll have to listen to the message in the video above.

