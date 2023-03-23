NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance in locating a person believed to have stolen over $10,000 in tools last month.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office an unknown individual or individuals broke into a trailer park on Margery Drive just northeast of Newark. The theft occurred on Friday, Feb. 24. Multiple tools with an estimated value of over $10,000 were stolen.

Crime stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this crime may call Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued later.