PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been charged and imprisoned after a shooting early Monday morning in Pataskala.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, officers went to a home in Etna Township around 1:00am Monday where they found a woman who said the shooting victim was a neighbor that came to her home for assistance.

Pataskala Police officers found the victim, 38-year-old Summer Dunnof Columbus, and determined the location where Columbus was allegedly shot as 35 E. 5th Ave.

LCSO states that Pataskala Police detained 40-year-old Nicholas Lucus and 41-year-old Jason Penna at that location as suspects in the shooting.

Lucus and Penna were transferred to Licking County Jail and charged with felonious assault, per LCSO.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.