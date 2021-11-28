PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two teenagers are in custody after police said they allegedly robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint and a police pursuit in Pataskala Friday.

According to a post on the Pataskala Police Department’s Facebook page, at approximately 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a call for an armed robber in the area of Coronado Drive.

Police said a driver was making a pizza delivery when three male juveniles held the driver at gunpoint and robbed the driver.

The suspects fled the scene, two leaving in a white Toyota and the third taking the victim’s vehicle, police said.

A Licking County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the Toyota near South Township Road and Willow Road, allegedly with the two teens inside.

The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but police said the driver did not comply, leading to a pursuit that went south on SR 310 and ended at SR 204, when the Toyota lost control and crashed.

The two suspects inside the car were taken into custody without further incident. Police did not say if the third suspect has been located.

Police said the Toyota was stolen from a different armed robbery and two stolen guns were also allegedly located in the vehicle from other robberies.

The victim’s stolen vehicle was recovered later Friday.

Police said there were no injuries reported.