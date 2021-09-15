Police searching for missing teen from Lithopolis

Licking County
Posted: / Updated:

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a missing teen from the Lithopolis area.  

The Lithopolis Police Department says 16-year-old Marquetta Heath left her home on Sept. 11 and hasn’t been seen since.  

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with waist-length braided hair, and wears glasses with purple frames.  

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.  

Police say she may be in the Columbus area.  

Anyone with information on Heath’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lithopolis Police Department at 614-837-8674.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Sneak peek: Remodel tour $100k+ kitchens, home makeovers in Columbus

Man found shot several times in east Columbus

As COVID-19 cases rise, central Ohio hospitals report shortage of available tests

Are these products really made in Hawaii? Lawsuit claims they aren't

Columbus Marathon to require COVID-19 vaccination, negative test

Columbus apartment complex fined $50K for failing to meet city's deadline

More Local News