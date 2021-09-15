Police searching for missing teen from Lithopolis

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a missing teen from the Lithopolis area.

The Lithopolis Police Department says 16-year-old Marquetta Heath left her home on Sept. 11 and hasn’t been seen since.

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with waist-length braided hair, and wears glasses with purple frames.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police say she may be in the Columbus area.

Anyone with information on Heath’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lithopolis Police Department at 614-837-8674.