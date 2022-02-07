HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A police cruiser and a stolen vehicle that it was pursuing crashed into a field near Heath early Monday.

Heath police say three vehicles were stolen and two buildings broken into at the John Hinderer Chrysler dealership at 1317 Hebron Road after a police sergeant noticed cars running at the dealership a little after 2 a.m., according to a news release.

While the police sergeant investigated the lot, a Dodge Challenger ran over a curb and fled the scene. As patrol units pursued the vehicle, other officers were dispatched to the dealership.

Heavy fog and limited visibility during the pursuit of the Challenger caused the suspect’s vehicle and a police cruiser to crash into a field near the intersection of State Routes 79 and 37, leaving the Challenger with “heavy and disabling damage,” according to the police department. The police cruiser sustained only minor damage.

Assisting law enforcement agencies identified the suspect in a barn near the site of the crash.

A Heath police officer identified and pursued a second stolen Dodge Challenger that traveled south on State Route 79 and then west on I-70 but abandoned the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.

The police department said all three vehicles — and a firearm — have been recovered. A male juvenile was arrested, and the robbery remains under investigation.