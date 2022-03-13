LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 20-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a cruiser being hit Friday evening and injuring two deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies Jessica Green and Sean Corley were in their cruiser at 11:45 p.m. on Friday on the 8700 block of Purity Road NE St. Louisville investigating a crash.

The cruiser was then hit by another vehicle and both of them were treated and released from Licking Memorial Hospital.

LCSO said Sunday that 20-year-old Raymond Snyder was arrested on counts filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault.

OSHP could file additional charges, according to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.