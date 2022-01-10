LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers in Licking County are investigating a fatal crash along I-70.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:21 a.m., Monday, a 2018 Ram Pro-Master Cargo Van, being driven by Jeffrey A. King Jr., 37, of Pittsburgh, was traveling westbound on I-70 when it made an improper lane change and struck a Chrysler 200.

The van then drove off the roadway and struck the bridge pillar for York Road.

Troopers say King was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.