Pickerington man dies after motorcycle crash in Licking County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickerington man is dead after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving in Union Township in Licking County Sunday night.

According to the Granville post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, George Serio, 69, was driving north on Mill Dam Road when he lost control of the bike and drove off the east side of the road, overturning into a ditch Sunday at approximately 7 p.m.

Serio was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP encourages motorcyclists to wear a helmet at all times.

Twenty-one people have died in 20 fatal crashes in Licking County in 2021, which OSHP said is a 40 percent increase in fatal crashes over last year.

