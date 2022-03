PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A loose pig has Pataskala police searching for its owner.

According to a post on the Pataskala PD Facebook page, officers responded Tuesday to a call in the Shawnee Loop area, where an officer found the pig.

The post states the department, which referred to the pig as a “chicken,” believes the animal to be someone’s pet.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at 740-927-5701.

Photos courtesy of the Pataskala Police Department.