LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was hospitalized when he was struck by a vehicle during a series of crashes.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 9:30 p.m., Thursday, troopers were called to an area of I-70WB in Licking County because a U-Haul truck had become disabled in the left lane.

After troopers had arrived on scene, and had the left lane closed, a crash occurred in the same area between a 2017 GMC Acadia and a 2021 Subaru Forester.

A tow truck was called to the scene, and the left lane remained closed.

At about 11:21 p.m., a 2008 white Volvo tractor trailer was traveling westbound in the left lane of I-70 in the area when it struck another commercial vehicle while attempting to change lanes, troopers say, and then the tow truck that had been called for the earlier crash.

The collision caused the tow truck to strike the GMC, the Subaru, an OSHP trooper and the U-Haul truck.

The trooper, Austin D. Crow, was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to an area hospital where he is listed as stable.

The tractor trailer that originally attempted to change lanes, causing the crash, did not stop afterwards, according to troopers, and continued driving.

A minor injury was reported from another driver involved in the crash.

The OSHP says all troopers on scene were wearing reflective clothes, and the tow truck had its lights activated at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.