JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County.

According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37.

The fire department reported the crash involved a dump truck and a car.

One person was declared dead at the scene. A second victim was taken via helicopter to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, while a third victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known.

Licking County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.