HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) – One person has been killed and several individuals have been detained after a shooting in Licking Township early Friday morning.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, one person was shot and killed at around 1:30 a.m. on the 5800 block of Jacksontown Road in Licking Township, southeast of Heath. Deputies arrived at the scene and detained several individuals relative to the investigation.

Sheriff Randy Thorp said the situation has been isolated and contained and that there is no additional threat to the surrounding community while the shooting remains under investigation.

