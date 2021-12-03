ETNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash after a vehicle drove into a retention pond Thursday night.

Deputies were called to an Amazon Fulfillment Center on National Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When the deputies arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in water.

Both deputies proceeded to go into the pond but were unable to reach the vehicle due to depth of the pond and freezing temperatures in the water.

Rescue operations then began with West Licking Fire and EMS arriving. There, rescue operations found 52-year-old Michael Millay from the vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. There is currently no word on what caused the crash.