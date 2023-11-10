HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-car crash in Licking County Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. on State Route 16 near milepost 29. Wesley Worthington, 51, of Zainesville was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on State Route 16, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Worthington’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the highway, across the median and onto the left shoulder of the westbound lanes. The vehicle then crossed back over the median, traveled across the eastbound lanes and off the right side of the highway, striking a tree, OSHP said.

Worthington was transported to Licking Memorial Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m. The OSHP said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.