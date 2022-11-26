NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition and two people have been arrested after a shooting on Thanksgiving night in Licking County, according to the office of Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp.

LCSO states that at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, deputies went to the 3900 block of Francis Road Southeast and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was flown to Grant Medical Center where he remains in critical condition as of Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office later learned that two suspects left the scene shortly after the shooting with both being found in separate locations afterwards.

32-year-old Tiffany Hannah was found a short time after the shooting near Dillion Dam. She was arrested and charged with assault and vandalism.

At 3 a.m. Friday, the second suspect, 29-year-old Julian Morris, was found by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office near Blacks Run Road. Morris was arrested and charged with felonious assault and weapons under disability.

The sheriff’s office said both Hannah and Morris are being held at Licking County jail.