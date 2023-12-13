COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered Ohio flags at the statehouse and in Licking County to be flown at half-staff.

The order was issued Wednesday morning in honor of the life of U.S. Air Force senior airman Brian Johnson. Flags will be flown at half-staff at public buildings and grounds throughout Licking County, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower.

Flags will not be raised until sunset on Saturday, the day of Brian Johnson’s funeral.