NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – A Licking County man was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to rape, among other charges, last Friday.

According to a release by the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office, John Tanner Jr., of Newark, pleaded guilty two counts of rape of a child under 13 years old, two counts of rape by force and endangering children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Judge David Branstool sentenced Tanner, to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years. Tanner was initially charged with 21 total felonies, including gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, and domestic violence.

A registered sex offender since 2007 and convicted felon for assaulting a minor in 2018, Tanner was arrested in December 2022 after a 12-year-old girl accused him of punching her in the face. A subsequent investigation revealed that multiple children disclosed both physical and sexual abuse experienced from Tanner. The release said that the children disclosed the defendant sexually assaulted them, forcibly, and abused them physically.

Tanner’s plea means the victims will not have to testify in court.