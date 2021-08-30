New headstone dedicated in Licking County cold case

Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A new headstone was placed on the grave of a Licking County woman whose family didn’t know what happened to her for more than 25 years.

A small ceremony was held Monday at the grave of Patrice Corley, who was killed in 1990 at the age of 29.

On April 19, 1990, the Licking County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a woman was left for dead in the rear of a truck stop in the 10000 block of Lancaster Road, in Hebron. 

In October of 2016, a family member filed a missing person report in Louisville, Kentucky. This triggered a DNA sample of a family member to be submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System by the Louisville Metro Police Department, which led to a match and positive identification of Corley.

No arrest has ever been made in the case.

