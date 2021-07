LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Licking County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place on the 3700 block of Raccoon Valley Road at approximately 3:12 p.m.

The victim’s identity is not being released pending the notification of the next of kin.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.