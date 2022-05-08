LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in which a male pedestrian was hit by a car overnight Sunday.

Troopers from the Granville post found 57-year-old Frederick Thompson dead around 5:40am along the roadway at the intersection of State route 13 and Hirst Road, according to a release.

With no car at the scene, troopers later located the alleged suspect in Newark, according to OSHP.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the alleged suspect is 45-year-old Shane Finley from Columbus.

Troopers state drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash and that the investigation continues.