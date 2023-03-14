LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in custody after a double shooting in Licking County Tuesday evening.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Deven M. Jones was arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened on the 7500 block of White Chapel Road.

Jones was later arrested on Owl Creek Church Road in Knox County when deputies there performed a felony traffic stop of the vehicle described as being used in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

The two people injured in the shooting are expected to survive their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. There are no other details available at this time.