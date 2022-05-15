LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A 28-year-old Coshocton man is dead after he drove off the roadway early Sunday morning in Licking County, according to police.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Granville, a 2006 Mazda 3, driven by Aaron Owens, was driving south on County Road 39 in Harrison Township at approximately 1:15 a.m. when the vehicle drove off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and a culvert, and came to a rest in a creek bed.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.